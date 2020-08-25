I wonder what the pulse of this nation will be on the night of Nov. 3rd?
Whatever the election results, will the “other side” calmly and graciously accept the outcome? Or will the trend of violent unrest and division continue? Will we find ourselves on the “eve of destruction” or on the “dawn of a new day”?
Will peace, love and reconciliation prevail? Will this “great experiment” of Representative Democracy and “government by the people” be a beacon of light to the world? Or, will divisiveness and bitterness among families, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and strangers, on TV, Facebook, and Twitter continue?
Will the United States ever be more than that? Will we ever be a united people? A great teacher once asked that our lives reflect the fruits of love, joy, peace, endurance, compassion, generosity, integrity, humility and self-discipline. I may not be able to change the world myself, but I can change myself. The eve of destruction or the dawn of a new day? It’s up to me. It’s up to each of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.