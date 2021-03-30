The March 16 article about the decision by the city of Frederick to purchase “green power” for all its buildings was very welcome news. Actions like this from governments at all levels, businesses and other organizations, and private citizens will be needed to prevent severe climate events across our nation and around the globe.
In Frederick County, the Climate Emergency Mobilization Working Group (CEMWG) has issued its mid-point progress report and has begun drafting its final report containing recommendations to Frederick city and county governments concerning actions these local governments should take. High on the list includes acceleration of past and on-going actions that 1) “reduce the use” by installing energy efficiency measures, such as LED lamp replacement, HVAC system upgrades, installation of controls that slow pumps and fans during the 90 plus percent of the hours when full-speed is not needed, and 2) generate electricity from renewable sources and purchase “green power“ for use in all schools, government buildings and vehicle fleets.
There is some disagreement on exactly which energy sources used to generate electricity should be considered “green.” Currently, the Maryland House and Senate are considering a bill that will eliminate two sources that are considered more brown than green. To effectively address the challenges of our changing climate, we hope our representatives will pass a strong bill during the current session (a similar bill failed to pass last year). In the meantime, we are very grateful to the city of Frederick for purchasing its energy from clean sources. Individuals can do the same for household and business energy by contacting your electric utility.
Bill Steigelmann is a member of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup in Frederick County.
