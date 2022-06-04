I am an all-of-the-above advocate when it comes to dealing with the terrible prevalence of mass shootings. Mental health issues surely play some role, though we know that many mass shooters were never found to be mentally ill. The politicization of gun ownership and the placement, by some people, of Second Amendment rights above the others guaranteed by the Constitution has hampered the congressional will to effectively address the problem, or even to try.
School shootings are the most horrific manifestation of the mass shooting epidemic, and guns are now the leading cause of death among American children, according to researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-school shooting advocacy group, points out that there have been 948 school shootings since the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, or nearly two per week, every week, for the past 10 years.
We should be trying to end or at least curtail the carnage, and, though we can’t seem to agree on what to do, there is concrete evidence that a ban on the sale of assault weapons, coupled with a ban on large capacity magazines does dramatically cut down on deaths in mass shooting events. We experienced such a ban here in the U.S. between 1994 and 2004. The New York University School of Medicine found that mass shooting deaths nearly tripled in the decade after the bans expired, and Louis Klarevas of Columbia University concluded that mass shooting events that did occur during the ban were not only less lethal, but they occurred less frequently.
We have the evidence, and even if we don’t do anything else, we should start with something that we know has worked here and that can work again.
Jan Samet O’Leary
Frederick
