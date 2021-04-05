It is crucial that people in Frederick County get vaccinated as soon as possible. To help achieve this goal, The Frederick News-Post should expand its “COVID-19 Frederick County by the Numbers” dashboard by breaking out hospitalizations, ICU and death totals into two numbers each: those who were vaccinated, and those who weren’t. This data should be available.
My hypothesis is that coronavirus hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths will be overwhelmingly skewed towards people who weren’t vaccinated.
If my theory is correct, then the expanded dashboard will be a stark reminder of the efficacy of the vaccines — and will help combat vaccine complacency.
