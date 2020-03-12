John C. Vaughan in his March 7 letter to The Frederick News-Post asks for a simple explanation of carbon dioxide’s role in global warming. Here is one.
Carbon dioxide’s optical properties are such that it passes or transmits the high-energy or short-wavelength light from the sun, but it absorbs the low-energy or long-wavelength light emitted by the Earth. This absorption of energy from the Earth by the carbon dioxide effectively acts like the glass in a greenhouse, and traps the heat in the atmosphere. To make matters worse, the trapping effect is exponential with carbon dioxide concentration.
As a side exercise, Mr. Vaughan might want to consider why the planet Venus is much hotter than it should be given its distance from the sun. Hint: Venus’ atmosphere is high in carbon dioxide.
Bob Lauer
Frederick
