“Things aren’t always as they seem.” And, we must be mindful of wolves in sheep’s clothing.
This past weekend’s edition of the News-Post had a pre-election Board of Education article (Page A1). One of the key topics is the push by the so-called Students First Slate for more resources for social-emotional learning. That topic wasn’t described in the article. It has been a topic of much controversy in education for a long time but especially most recently.
This concept evolved over time and is being pushed by a group called CASEL, the collaboration for social emotional learning. Look into this group, please. There are three stages to the development of SEL: the personal responsibility model, the participatory model, and transformative model. The latter is the Marxist model. This means Marxist grooming and thought reform with cult indoctrination programming. It poses as something beneficial, but do the teachers even realize what they are doing, or have they no way of pushing back? Is this what we want in public education?
It’s no wonder that the Education Not Indoctrination Slate exists to stop this. As promoted, it is against the First Amendment because this is teaching the religion of Marxism in the public schools. The term transformation is significant as it is in line with Marxist instruction to transform the world, but it is contributing to the fracture of our society. The fact that the four union-supported candidates want more resources for this means it is occurring right under our noses in the FCPS.
The electorate needs to be aware of this corruptive ideology. It is directly related to the critical theory indoctrination and part and parcel of it. Natural law isn’t taught in the schools, but instead it’s considered that which promotes the continued oppression of victims of white supremacy. It greatly concerns me as a parent and grandparent. So wake up, electorate. Be mindful of how you vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.