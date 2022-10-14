Public education is our community’s most important investment and our most important decision every two years. During my tenure as superintendent, there was nothing more import than having school board members who represented the spectrum of the values of the community. The school board’s responsibility is to craft policies that provide the direction for the superintendent and staff to enact practices and procedures that reflect values of the board and the community.
This election presents a variety of potential school board members, some of whom will work to reflect the community’s values (and some who will not). Out of those candidates who will reflect the richness of our community’s values, four emerge as having the characteristics that will attract and retain high quality staff and who will well represent our growing community.
