Thank you for the good opinion piece on suggested changes to the East Street corridor (Page A11, Wednesday, Aug. 17 edition of The Frederick News-Post). I’d read about the public meetings on East Street but had been immediately disappointed when I realized the main topic under discussion would be how best to incorporate bike and walking paths along the corridor, and so I did not attend.
What I would love to see is the city of Frederick thinking outside the box a bit, rather than relying on ideas from the public on what to do with the stretch — ideas that have been shared in the past, only to meet with inertia. Why don’t those who govern the city give some thought to the future business and neighborhood makeup of the area?
And, so help me, I’m going to scream if yet another distillery or brewery goes up, and you’d better believe I’m not alone. City of Frederick: Stop going for the low-hanging fruit and get creative. With the recent sale of the Griffin Art Center building, which houses NOMA Gallery as well as several studio spaces, that chunk of the very profitable and key Frederick arts community will be at sea, so to speak. So think about that, city of Frederick, and then think about the real potential of East Street.
Wouldn’t it make sense to extend the uniqueness of Everedy Square & Shab Row? Aren’t there spaces on either side of those areas where more galleries and definitely more studios could be situated and subsidized by the city? Some nice spaces are sitting empty, and have been for awhile. Aren’t you city of Frederick folks getting tired of seeing those dark windows? Give people a break and get some artists in there. Subsidize. Take a cut of sales. Whatever. We artists bring millions of bucks to our city, and it’s about time we were recognized as active, and rather hard-working, contributors to the vibrancy of Frederick, Maryland.
