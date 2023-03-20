I am writing to comment on the recent letter from Mike Young of Jefferson (“Slowing down makes roads safer,” March 16).
In his short writing, I see the only reference I have read so far referring to the exceedingly short ramps for entering and exiting U.S. 15.
A guard rail will be installed and, at a later date, an additional lane and sound barriers will be built, per plans already in place.
I sincerely hope that the notion of extending the ramps is not overlooked.
We need to consider every safety tool we can in order to reduce the risk we all take when on the road, and hopefully avoid another horrific incident in the future.
Lynn Courchesne
You are so correct. 15 North is a dangerous section of highway. A prime example of where growth has outpaced infrastructure.
Gary4books offered a suggestion in the FNP comment section that speed cameras should be placed on this stretch of highway. Sounds reasonable gut is it permitted. Perhaps frequent speed traps.
