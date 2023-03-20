I am writing to comment on the recent letter from Mike Young of Jefferson (“Slowing down makes roads safer,” March 16).

In his short writing, I see the only reference I have read so far referring to the exceedingly short ramps for entering and exiting U.S. 15.

Tags

(2) comments

jsklinelga

Lynn Courchesne

You are so correct. 15 North is a dangerous section of highway. A prime example of where growth has outpaced infrastructure.

Report Add Reply
jsklinelga

Gary4books offered a suggestion in the FNP comment section that speed cameras should be placed on this stretch of highway. Sounds reasonable gut is it permitted. Perhaps frequent speed traps.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription