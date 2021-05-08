Thank you for your April 24 editorial highlighting the need to ensure Maryland’s extreme risk protective order law is effective and well-implemented. Sometimes referred to as a “red flag” law, extreme risk protective orders allow law enforcement and family members to ask a court to temporarily restrict an individual’s access to guns if they pose a threat to themselves or others.
Thankfully, Maryland’s law differs significantly from Indiana’s, the law under scrutiny after the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. Maryland’s policy and implementation procedures correspond to the majority of recommendations in the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy’s recent report (bit.ly/3dVhVF7). The consortium comprises of experts committed to advancing evidence-based gun violence prevention policies and includes the nation’s leading researchers and academics with expertise at the intersections of gun violence prevention and public health, law, behavioral health, medicine and criminology.
According to data compiled by the District Court of Maryland, there were 1,888 extreme risk protective order petitions filed in the first two years the Maryland law was in effect (Oct. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2020) and 63 of these were filed by Frederick County law enforcement and family members.
The most important fact is that extreme risk protective orders save lives, and every Marylander should be knowledgeable about the law and how to file a petition.
A petition for an extreme risk protective order can be filed with a District Court clerk or commissioner. Learn more by going online: mdcourts.gov/district/ERPO.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Celia Reidler is the extreme risk protective order education lead for the Frederick County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
