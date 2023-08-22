I completely agree with Cal Thomas’ Aug. 4 column titled “The Founders Warned Us.”
He writes that “the primary system usually produces candidates with the most extreme views ....”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
I completely agree with Cal Thomas’ Aug. 4 column titled “The Founders Warned Us.”
He writes that “the primary system usually produces candidates with the most extreme views ....”
May I suggest ranked-choice voting as a better way to elect representatives in both primary and general elections?
If the presidential general election were conducted with ranked-choice voting, each voter would rank candidates from most to least preferred.
If, in the upcoming election, you voted for a No Labels candidate as your first choice, but that candidate received the fewest votes, the No Labels candidate would be eliminated. Your second-choice vote would be counted as your vote.
Ranked-choice voting is proven to have numerous benefits.
It restores the voting power for those whose first choice is eliminated. It gives voters more choices.
It incentivizes candidates to support the wishes of the broadest number of voters. It incentivizes positive campaigning.
It greatly reduces the likelihood of electing candidates with extreme positions. It saves money by eliminating primary or runoff elections.
Maine has a long history of spoiler candidates, which caused voters to adopt ranked-choice voting in 2016.
In the first election after the change, a spoiler candidate was eliminated in the first round of vote counting.
When the second-choice votes of those who voted for the spoiler candidate were applied to the remaining candidates, enough second-choice votes went to the candidate who was in second place in the first-round count, putting the candidate with the broadest support into office.
Ranked-choice voting might be new to us, but it has been used for many years to great success.
A web search of “ranked-choice voting” will lead to lots of information about the process, history and success. FairVote is an organization leading the way to promote ranked-choice voting.
Joe Dorr
Frederick
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
We welcome your letters and columns!
Use the button below to send us your thoughts.
Remember:
A letter may be up to 400 words. A longer piece might be considered for an op-ed.
Strong preference goes to letters and op-eds about topics specific to Frederick County.
If you cite information we have not covered, provide specific evidence before we can publish it.
Letters should be signed by one person, who may write on behalf of an organization. A maximum of three names on a letter will be considered.
Letters must include your real name and hometown, which will be published.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Visit our online calendar for a fill list of events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(5) comments
They should try it in places like NYC & Chicago to see if it does help elect decent politicians.
I took a quick look around the Internet, and found Fairvote, a non-profit that has done some analysis on Rank-Choice Voting (RCV) around the country. It shows that there is more representation for people of color, women, and more civility among the candidates. This might be a good idea....
Ranked choice voting will not get rid of Donald Trump. So, no, it will not get rid of extremes.
Yah, if there were nine different catsups and one mustard in the race, and 70% of voters preferred catsup to mustard, mustard would probably win. Then you would have to have mustard with your fries.
Ranking the candidates would be my preference too, but I suppose that would make it take longer to tabulate the results.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.