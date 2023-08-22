I completely agree with Cal Thomas’ Aug. 4 column titled “The Founders Warned Us.”

He writes that “the primary system usually produces candidates with the most extreme views ....”

Blueline
Blueline

They should try it in places like NYC & Chicago to see if it does help elect decent politicians.

matthewboh

I took a quick look around the Internet, and found Fairvote, a non-profit that has done some analysis on Rank-Choice Voting (RCV) around the country. It shows that there is more representation for people of color, women, and more civility among the candidates. This might be a good idea....

sevenstones1000

Ranked choice voting will not get rid of Donald Trump. So, no, it will not get rid of extremes.

threecents
threecents

Yah, if there were nine different catsups and one mustard in the race, and 70% of voters preferred catsup to mustard, mustard would probably win. Then you would have to have mustard with your fries.

threecents
threecents

Ranking the candidates would be my preference too, but I suppose that would make it take longer to tabulate the results.

