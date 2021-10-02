Two recent letters blame our president, evoking his Constitutional duty to protect us from insurrections or invasions. I agree. People got stranded and Taliban took all, including dangerous weapons.
Neither mentions Donald Trump’s dealings with the Taliban, which left State Department pros hanging in the wind and blind-sided the Afghan government in his haste to meet with terrorists. Are these letter-writers in agreement with those who defended Trump’s withdrawal from the Syrian-Turkish border? That debacle created chaos for soldiers on the ground, stranded Kurdish fighters and villagers, freed ISIS prisoners, and left weapons in the hands of terrorists. Trump supporters argued it was worth betraying our allies in front of the world to bring troops home. I support President Biden and bringing troops home, but I won't defend either withdrawal. If the folks calling out this president now supported that withdrawal, their argument is disingenuous on its face.
Pivoting to refugees at the Southern border, one author claims that 20 percent of refugees have COVID, amplifying the threat posed to us by asylum-seekers. He doesn't mention the greater and present threat posed by Americans who refuse to follow public health guidelines and vaccines, except to criticize Biden for strong-arming governors to prevent these people from spreading it.
Look at the maps and graphs published by public health organizations that compare hospitalizations and vaccination rates by region. Patriots shouldn't be looking outside our borders and past each other. We should call on our fellow Americans to unite with scientists, doctors and nurses to fight COVID.
Both authors move on from Kabul and COVID to bemoan Biden policies they don’t like, as is our right in America. Other than use of the word "insurrection" in one letter, neither even alludes to the other great internal threat we face: armed Americans willing to harm fellow civilians and police officers. How to fund and improve law enforcement outcomes is a topic worth debating, but how can we if one side willfully ignores or even supports people who beat cops with flagpoles?
Heather Hooper
New Market
