Margaret Young’s Oct. 21 letter (FCPS should stay the course until vaccine ready) got it more than right: There is no way to keep kids safe — especially the younger ones — in a classroom at this point. Same goes for their teachers and anyone they come near.
But I want to say something about another side of this debate. Parents have re-discovered that schools are babysitters. Sure, we need to go to work, do housework — even rest! Parents who see that virtual classrooms are a poor substitute — or no substitute — for face-to-face connection are also 200 percent correct.
So what’s the problem?
Those who agitate for reopening schools don’t acknowledge — maybe they don’t want to believe — how much has changed. For the worse. When schools first closed last March, public health scientists warned of a second COVID wave in the fall. Schools paid more attention to digital stopgaps than that. It’s still a mess. Kids are paying the price — as we are, as the disease spreads faster with each wishful reopening
No going back. No normal and no “new normal.”
Too grim? Ask your doctor. Ask Dr. Fauci. You can’t win a war if you don’t admit what you are up against.
David Almaleck Wolinsky
Frederick
