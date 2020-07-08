Understandably, world focus is on the coronavirus of 2019, or COVID-19, the spread of which has been, and continues to be, perpetuated by the equally deadly yet never-mentioned virus preceding it. I refer to the Donald Virus Disease of 2016, or DOVID-16, which began its pandemic trajectory with the 2016 election that put Donald Trump in the White House.
DOVID-16 is an infective agent that shamelessly spreads the virus of arrogance, ignorance and self-aggrandizement latent in all human beings. Trump created the DOVID-16 health scare by traveling with a dangerous form of egotism and ignorance that has the demonstrated power to spread alarm and anxiety and infect the masses.
It also continues to enhance his qualifications as a role model. One example: January 22, Trump announced he was "not at all" worried about a COVID-19 pandemic because, "It’s one person coming in from China" and "we have it totally under control." Then, on March 17, he did a rollover saying, “I’ve always known this … is a pandemic. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. The World Humane Organization for the Enjoyment of Life, Safety and Equality (WHOELSE) states that DOVID-16 sufferers share three of COVID-19's 11 symptoms: fatigue, headache, and nausea or vomiting. Of the five COVID-19 emergency warning signs, DOVID-16 sufferers exhibit only one —"new confusion" — and are advised to seek immediate reality or fact-checking assistance if/when such confusion presents.
Everyone is at risk for getting DOVID-16. Some of us are more likely than others to become severely stricken, which means we may require intensive psychological counseling, and/or a judgment ventilator to help us make informed decisions. We learn more about DOVID-16 every day, and as additional information becomes available, the CDC (Centers for Donald Control) promises to update and share awareness about risks for severe infection.
For those of us confounded by our president's continuing unmasked appearances/presence, it may be of interest to know that CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines affirm "The mask recommendation is not for everyone," explaining that it does not apply "to children younger than 2, people who have trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."
