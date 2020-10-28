The upcoming election presents us with the choice of remaining a capitalistic society that gave us the best country to ever exist or increase our country’s march to socialism.
Everyone needs to understand the differences between capitalism and socialism. A letter on Oct. 6 from Scott Taylor (Definition of socialism was incorrect) gives an incomplete definition of socialism. I ask everyone to go to your computer and enter “What is socialism?” in the “search” line. You will first see the definition of socialism Mr. Taylor used. Look at the center of the bottom of the box for the down facing arrow and click on that. You will see the remainder of that definition of socialism. Read on and you will see many more definitions, none of which any American would agree with.
This election of our president and the make-up of both congressional chambers is, I believe, the most important for America in our 240 plus years of existence. Our freedoms, our economy, our enjoyment of life and much more are all at risk if we do not vote against any person that supports the changes being proposed by the socialist leaning Democrats.
If Donald Trump does not win on Nov. 3, all Americans will be facing changes to much of our capitalistic society that will be devastating to all of us. As reported, the Democrats are already planning to pack the Supreme Court. They can pack the Congress by adding Democratic Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as states.
These changes will give them power that could bring our country to a one-party system. I am an American that loves my country and wants to see it improve, but improve in complete agreement with our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, our laws and our free enterprise supported economic system. President Trump needs to tone down some of his rhetoric, but those that hate him for that or other reasons need to do honest and thorough research into all the ways our country has improved in his administration. Also examine all President Trump has done to help some states’ difficulties with the coronavirus and the task force he assembled led by Vice President Pence and the top doctors in the country.
William Bugg
Monrovia
I’ll just have to keep repeating the facts I guess. Instead of telling us what Biden is going to do, let’s look at what has actually happened over the past 5 Administrations, 3 Republican interspersed with 2 Democratic. George H W Bush failure rescued by Bill Clinton and a balanced Budget with a surplus in his final 4 years. George W Bush unilaterally invades Iraq, throwing the Middle East into turmoil which still exists and spends America to the brink of a Depression and a deep Recession. Barack Obama, America’s first Black POTUS, halts the skid and engineers the first 6 years of a 10 year Bull Market, the longest in American History, handing Trump a thriving Economy. Four years later, here we are again, the Economy in the toilet and America in a Constitutional Crisis caused by an incompetent, clueless POTUS who has failed to comprehend the threat of a Global Pandemic. Another Republican Disaster that will just get worse until a Democratic Administration is elected to clean up the biggest mess yet. Hopefully, that will start on January 21, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. So Mr. Bugg, to review, Republicans 1 failure and the 2 Disasters left by the 2 worst Presidents in American History, and 2 miraculous Democratic recoveries with a 3rd on the way. FACT!!
