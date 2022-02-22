I am writing in an attempt to clarify some issues in the discussion regarding the proposed increase in compensation for the Frederick County Sheriff to be elected in November. The bipartisan county delegation to the General Assembly has agreed to request a salary increase to $140,000 for the first two years of the next term and $150,000 for the second two years. The question is, is the amount too much, too little or just right. Comparisons with other jurisdictions can be useful but are extremely difficult.
One important factor to consider when comparing Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions is the scope of the sheriff’s responsibilities. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is a “full-service” department. That means it is the primary countywide policing agency, is the primary correctional agency and also performs court services such as courthouse security and civil and criminal process. In most of the larger jurisdictions in Maryland, policing is handled by a police department, and in at least several that I know of (Montgomery, Prince Georges, Baltimore City), an agency other that the sheriff’s office is the primary correctional agency.
Another factor, or more properly, cluster of factors to consider are the characteristics of the jurisdiction served by the sheriff. Such factors include the size and characteristics of the population, land area, per capita income, urban/suburban/rural mix of land use, etc. While each jurisdiction is unique, the one most like Frederick County is generally considered to be Harford County.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service agency with about one-third more personnel that FCSO. Two years ago, a bill was passed, effective when the next elected sheriff takes office, matching the sheriff’s salary to that of a Maryland State Police (MSP) lieutenant colonel at the highest pay step (18). That amount is currently $182,832 per annum. According to Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler, two other counties have been considering matching their sheriff’s salary to an MSP pay grade and step.
Perhaps Frederick County should consider this method of determining sheriff compensation at a later date. It would tend to remove politics from the process and avoid the necessity for periodic legislative adjustments. Meanwhile, what is relatively a modest adjustment in salary for the next term of office is long overdue and should be passed into law.
GEORGE KIRK
Frederick
