Many years ago, I attended the 100th Great Frederick Fair as a 4H member showing a jersey heifer. Subsequently, several of my children showed 4H steers.
I love going to the fair and seeing the hardworking youth with their 4H projects, so I was saddened to hear that 4H and the fair have separated. I have no idea who or what is responsible for this breach of a longtime relationship, but I do think it is time the parties patched things up.
Too many people in this country are angry these days, so it is particularly disheartening when the inability to get along hits so close to home. The fair and 4H belong together, so I propose a community intervention to find a way forward for the good of Frederick County and especially for our youth.
Mr.Salisbury,
Webster definition : a fair usually held annually at a set location in a county especially to exhibit local agricultural products and livestock
The main reason I ever took my children or grandchildren to the fair was to view the livestock. Without the livestock it is not a fair. Interesting a person with your connection to the community and the 4H organization has no idea who is responsible for this separation. Tis a shame.;
