I have received a few emails from friends concerned that my Board of Contributors column of March 7 (“You can say you’re from Frederick if …” neglected to mention the Frederick Falcons semipro football team in the notations about McCurdy Field.
My McCurdy Field comments were all related to baseball — the Frederick Keys, the old wooden green fence that I used to peek through to watch a baseball game, and the Frederick Hustlers.
But the Frederick Falcons football team are very much a part of the history of McCurdy Field.
I spent many hours at the Falcon games as a standby crew on the ambulance. One notable time was when the Falcons played the Baltimore Eagles, who had a defensive player weighing over 400 pounds, nicknamed “Ally Oop.” When he was injured, we had to enlist the entire defensive line to carry him off the field.
Some outstanding local talent on the Falcons brought an IFL championship to Frederick. A picture of jubilant Head Coach Dick Shipley being raised up by his players in The Frederick News-Post showed the happy team celebrating the championship season.
Thanks to the many players on the Falcons who brought an excellent version of regional semipro football and made Frederick proud. And, yes, you can really say you’re from Frederick if you ever attended a Falcons game.
