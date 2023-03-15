I have received a few emails from friends concerned that my Board of Contributors column of March 7 (“You can say you’re from Frederick if …” neglected to mention the Frederick Falcons semipro football team in the notations about McCurdy Field.

My McCurdy Field comments were all related to baseball — the Frederick Keys, the old wooden green fence that I used to peek through to watch a baseball game, and the Frederick Hustlers.

