“The army had 30,000 soldiers and another 30,000 federal police stationed in the city, facing a 1,500-member attacking force. However, after six days of fighting, the city fell...” Kabul, August 2021? Nope. Mosul, June 2014.
But here’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan: The fall of Kabul “...unfolded at unexpected speed....” Really? Unexpected by whom? People who don’t know history? People whose memories don’t extend back all of seven years?
But let’s say Sullivan, Biden, et al. had amnesia and didn’t “remember” Mosul, and how the Iraqi army simply threw down their weapons and ran away. Let’s ignore that (as they did). OK. August 6, the Taliban took the first provincial capital. And every day after that, they took more provincial capitals.
Was the Afghan army overwhelmed by the superior firepower and tactics of the Taliban? No. Sometimes there was token resistance, sometimes there was no resistance whatsoever. Some capitals fell without a shot being fired. The Afghan army simply either switched sides or melted away. Presumably Sullivan, Biden et al. read the papers. What made them think, in their wildest optimistic dreams, that Kabul would fare differently than Kandahar? Or any other city? What shred of evidence did they rely on to believe that even though every single provincial capital fell while the Afghan army just melted away, that the same wouldn’t happen in Kabul? It took nine days from the fall of the first provincial capital to the fall of Kabul. Of course Kabul was going to fall as soon as the Taliban arrived. Only an idiot would think otherwise.
But they wasted nine days denying history and reality. And those tens of thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help us and our allies? Too bad for them the bureaucrats had to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on those visas. Paperwork takes time, you know. Months. Years. But I guarantee it’s not going to take months and years for the Taliban to hunt them down and execute them and their families. We could have flown them out. We didn’t. They are expendable.
And that “wonderful job” of flying people out? Look at the statistics for Washington National: Over 300 flights per day departed last May. Say for the sake of argument only half that many could fly out of Kabul. Although National has restrictions on nighttime flights, Kabul doesn’t. But say 150 flights. We saw some Air Force planes with 640 people on them. But again, for the sake of argument, let’s say each flight could carry half that — 320 people. Do the math: 150 flights per day, each carrying 320 people. That’s 48,000 people a day. They had at least 18 days. 48,000 a day times 18 days equals 864,000 people. We didn’t evacuate anything close to that. Why not? I voted for Biden. I deserve better than this fiasco.
Robert Cavanauagh
Frederick
This is a farewell letter to our neighbor and friend Pat Rockinberg. Sleep well, our tired friend.
There was never time to rest. There was always a meeting to attend, a committee to oversee, a text to return, an email to write, a citizen to visit and a race to run. There was always a conference to attend, a friend to visit, a dinner guest to meet and a letter to finish.
As you grew weak with cancer, you never slowed in your devotion to our little piece of heaven. When we saw you just a month ago, you told us you were so tired, yet you still walked in the light, believing you would beat the cancer ravaging your body.
In the end, our days are all numbered, and our time in this world is short. Your life was not measured by the number of years you lived, but by the number of lives you touched in your all too brief 58 years. If there was a Guinness record for number of lives touched, it would be yours. If the quality of your life is measured by the number of loved ones you leave behind, then you are one of the most successful people to have ever lived.
As hard as you tried to keep fighting, in the end, you returned to the dust of which you were created and your spirit returned home. Ecclesiastes 12:17 says “And the dust returns to the earth as it once was, and the life breath returns to God who gave it”
You have left this world, but you will live on in the memories of those you touched.
You loved your daughter like no father ever has. You will always be with her, guiding her to be best she can be.
Your years of service to this town are complete. Your mission is fulfilled. You are now whole again, free of pain and fatigue. You earned your rest.
We will meet again some day and until that moment, sleep well, our tired friend.
John and Cathy Grillo
Mount Airy
