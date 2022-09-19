The editorial cartoon on Page A11 (Sept. 14) contained an error that illustrates much of what ails our society in the 21st century.
The person on the left says “Wow! Where did the summer go? It’s already fall solstice.” This week is not the fall solstice. The solstices are marked when the sun appears to reach its most northerly or southerly point relative to the equator in the Earth’s annual journey around the sun — December and June. The equinoxes mark the midpoint when the sun appears to be centered on the equator in March and September — as humans define cosmic terms in the universe we know. Or do we know it? Clearly the cartoonist does not (Guy Parsons, politicalcartoons.com). Sadly, most people do not.
(1) comment
Interesting.
https://image.politicalcartoons.com/267009/600/fall-equinox.png
