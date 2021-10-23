My husband and I were saddened to hear of Warner “Guitar Man” Williams’ passing last month.
We remember fondly our first encounter with him 20 years ago when we were working at our warehouse in Silver Spring, having no idea who he was. My husband went outside our entrance and saw “Guitar Man” parked in the space next door. Marvin asked if he played and invited him in to give a little concert.
He brought his amp and guitar and played for 20 minutes. We were mesmerized! He never spoke, just sang. When he left, Marvin gave him a generous gratuity and off he went, never to be seen again until years later when we were at Glen Echo for one of the music festivals. There he was and now we knew his name. We became fans and followers ever since. I bet he took the train to heaven on his angel’s wings.
Teresa Soltis-Schwab
Ijamsville
