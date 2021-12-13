The Frederick News-Post has recently published articles and comments about the redistricting of both the state and the county in regards to voting. Most of the comments were presented by the remnants of the state’s Republican Party.
A political party that is now removing itself from our country’s democracy base to support fascism. A fascism reminiscent of what many of our families fought in Europe during the ‘30s and ‘40s — the Greatest Generation.
As we move toward the midterms in the coming months, it is going to be impossible for most voters to mark any ballot for Republican candidates who have made it clear that they still support the Big Lie and those who perpetuate it.
We need a second party in our country, but it must be one that will uphold our Constitution and be willing to work in a bipartisan manner to govern. Govern on voting rights, stopping gerrymandering by both parties and to working for the common good of all. We only see or hear silence from our local Republican officials, plus the obvious silence from the Republican state and local central committees. Silence that we must assume is in support of the Big Lie and other issues endangering our democracy.
It is not too late for those in the Republican Party to announce their loyalty to the Constitution, support for the common good and to demonstrate that they mean it.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
(4) comments
Mr. Burrell,
I used to write and have letters printed. Not much anymore. The letters I submitted over the last. months were obviously not worthy to print. I can accept that but letters like yours make me question the process.
Referring to the comments about Maryland's redistricting and calling Republicans fascist for their unwillingness to compromise and legislate. Wow!
The letter speaks for itself but I must ask: What is the Big lie? I keeo hearing it mentioned but I truly do not know what it is or is supposed to be.
Now, jsklinelga, it says in the rules don't lie and don't bait. You can google the big lie as easily as anyone.
amillary
You are absolutely correct. I did. I should have known
To hear the big lie first hand, you really need to go to the source: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news
Be sure to buy something and leave a donation while you're there, the poor man needs your money!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.