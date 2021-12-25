What an interesting letter from Mr. Burrell of Point of Rocks, "Fascism has no place in our society," Dec. 13. His first sentence led us to believe it would be a commentary about Maryland's gerrymandered voting map, and the attempts of citizens to make the map more representative of the actual demographics.
But no, instead it's a drumroll of the same old cliches — fascism, the "Big Lie" and Republicans plotting to overthrow the government. Does he realize that the governor of Maryland, far from being silent, has loudly and consistently condemned the former president. That the governor has attempted to correct the gerrymandering and has vetoed attempts to weaken our police and public safety systems, but always to be out-voted by the large Democratic majority that continues to seek ways to centralize its majority power?
Mr. Burrell should rethink his strategies if he wants to persuade readers to listen to his ideas.
David Sampselle
Frederick
