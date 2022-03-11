The past several years have shown that teachers, support staff, special education programs and the office of the superintendent need the full financial resources proposed by the Board of Education. The appalling findings by the Department of Justice alone would be sufficient reason. But the pandemic brought to the surface the need for more teachers, more staff and the highest quality resources, including essential hardware and software for online instruction.
The disastrous tenure of the previous superintendent should be a wake-up call to everyone that cutting budgetary corners leads to dangerous mediocrity. The next superintendent must be proactive regarding special educational needs of minority children and children with physical and mental disabilities. The superintendent must be aware of all systemic problems, whether racial, or gender, or economic discrimination, and must be prepared with solid, science-based solutions. The superintendent must be current with 21st-century education issues and current best practices in teaching and managing education systems. Ideally, the superintendent will be nonwhite, pledged to creating and maintaining a multi-cultural, multi-racial public school system.
Needless to say, such first-class qualifications will demand a first-class budget, which will produce first-class results.
Sea Raven and the Rev. M. Michael Morse
Frederick
