Regarding your Jan. 15 front page story on the subject of the Frederick County Public Schools budget proposal, I need some clarification. Let’s see if I’ve got some of this straight: former Superintendent Terry Alban asked for $701 million for FY 2022 and she ended up getting $765 million. Now interim Superintendent Mike Markoe wants an additional $71 million on top of that to bring his request for FY 2023 to $836 million for a whopping 20 percent increase in one year.
Now, Board President Brad Young continues to repeat that years of bare-minimum funding from the previous county administration “put the school board in a huge hole, and we’ve been trying to dig out of it”. Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, assures us that, “There’s nothing in that budget that’s, like, pie-in—the-sky.” Well there you go — justification.
All of you taxpayers need to realize that a new floor is being established for funding the school system. Unless the feds continue to print more money and dump it out here, we’re going to be stuck with this baby in the future. That “floor” funding is going to be much like our property tax assessments. Once they go up, we’re stuck with higher taxes.
I would ask that your newspaper take a closer look into this matter. I have to presume that Alban’s $701 million budget was sufficient to keep the lights on and employees paid. Where did the additional $64 million that the FCPS got for FY 2022 go? I want a detailed accounting please. I want the same for the huge increase that Markoe is proposing. Us taxpayers deserve some accountability.
Russ Arnold
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.