Frederick County Public Schools appears to be marching blindly toward a partial reopening, its so-called “hybrid model” in February, despite alarming virus trends. Ironically and sadly, FCPS shared its latest “go orders” with teachers and staff on the day Frederick County experienced its highest COVID hospitalization rate — so far.
They’re charging forward without having offered the community any detailed plan for how schools will operate safely — though other systems across the country have managed this task. System leaders haven’t coherently explained procedures for transport, arrivals/departures, temperature checks, social distancing enforcement, the use of physical barriers and more. The confused 223-page document FCPS produced on return to school says nothing about how a return to school would work in reality.
FCPS’s mismanagement presents troubling issues for parents and the public. Families with the means and flexibility can keep their children home to stay safe. Those without must roll the dice. This is a clear equity issue —contrary to the Board of Education’s equity policy. FCPS leaders are making the disturbing choice to link health and safety to socioeconomic means.
More practically, FCPS’s lack of preparation ensures future outbreaks in our schools. It’s not coincidental that every FCPS facility that has hosted small groups recently has experienced an outbreak, though not all of them were announced publicly when they occurred.
If we continue down the current path, FCPS is risking the health and lives of students, staff and the entire community. This week, in response to reopening mismanagement, the Frederick County Teachers Association took a vote of “no confidence” in Superintendent Terry Alban. They speak for the entire community.
Michael Doerrer is a past director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools.
