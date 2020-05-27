I'm writing to express my disgust with Frederick County Public Schools with regards to graduation. I've tweeted and my mother sent an email to the superintendent about FCPS not holding in-person graduations.
I realize that we're living in an uncertain time and must be extremely cautious. However, I feel as if FCPS took the lazy way out and refused to consider all the options for graduation. I'm a veteran high school teacher who has witnessed numerous graduations. I'm also a parent of a 2020 graduate.
I only have one child and I've dreamed of this day for years. My child and the entire class of 2020 has been cut short for prom, beach week, spring sports, receiving their yearbooks, spring sport pictures (paid for the yearbook and pictures), Safe-n-Sane, senior trip, and most importantly graduation. I have students who will be the first one in their family to graduate, some who will be the only one to make it this far, and me, the person with only one child.
Fortunately, my parents are still living to witness this day but they're both over 70 years old. My daughter is their only granddaughter and the first grandchild. Options, such as holding graduations at the fairgrounds while families watch on Jumbotrons from their cars or in their home school football field — again families watching on Jumbotrons in their cars.
You only need the principal and class assistant principal to distribute diplomas, the name reader in the press box, a photographer, and the seniors with masks. There are numerous school districts holding safe, physical graduations, such as Chesterfield County, Va, Deptford High School in NJ, and Richmond County high schools in Augusta, Ga.
Again, I'm not asking any other staff members, class sponsors, etc. to attend. The senior class can spread out in the stadium and football field or at the fairgrounds. FCPS is not considering all options as they are taking the lazy way out and doing what is convenient for them. The seniors don't need the superintendent or any school board members to speak at their graduations. They only need their names read and the opportunity to walk across the stage with their peers. This opportunity will never come again.
