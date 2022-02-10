The FCPS Board of Education needs to address the overcrowding at Monocacy Middle School (MOMS) now. The hallways at MOMS are so packed that it feels like a Black Friday sale.
Sometime around 2020, the State Rated Capacity for the building was increased from 860 to 914 with no change to the building size. A Frederick County document dated 2017 listed MOMS capacity at 860. This document also projected the need for new schools yet nothing was done. Please see this document at: https://bit.ly/3uIlAiu.https://frederickcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/299816/School-Capacity-Needs-Analysis-of-the-Approved-Residential-Pipeline-083117?bidId=
The MOMS projected student size for next year is 920. With building in north Frederick, that number will rise.
The North Frederick Feeder Area has not gotten any update to its schools for 20 years, when TJ High School was updated. FCPS does not have a new elementary or middle school planned to open in the next 10 years.
West Frederick Middle School has similar demographics and population and provides a better learning environment because the students have more room to move. The overcrowding is affecting MOMS’ students’ ability to learn and feel safe. This is an equity issue.
Frederick County predicted this problem and did nothing to address it. The time is now to act before more students are adversely affected.
Abbie Mueller
Frederick
