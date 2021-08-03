Dear Frederick County Board of Education:
Please reconsider back-to-school start dates in the future. As a 14-year-old boy, it is important for my well being to have time in the summer months to be active with my friends outside and vacation with my family.
I would much rather stay in school a couple of extra weeks in June when sports are still ongoing anyway, than end earlier and start earlier. I am no longer able to go on my annual summer vacation in August with my grandparents and cousins due to the early start. I have not seen my elderly grandparents much in the past year due to the pandemic, so missing vacation really upsets me.
Also, I play sports and that means I have to start on Aug. 11, and we have Frederick High School orientation for new students on Aug. 6. With all of these school activities starting in early August, it really limits my summer vacation.
My friends and I all feel the same way about this and don’t think you are making these decisions with the best interest of students in mind. I respectfully request that you start the school year closer to or just after Labor Day.
Ryan Ullman
Frederick
