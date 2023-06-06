Frederick County Public Schools has to trim their budget by approximately $40 million, so what to do, what to do?
Oh yes, here’s one: Let’s get rid of the Elevate Academy. Those 3,500 kids that fell behind due to the pandemic for myriad reasons much out of their control? They don’t need that extra help. They’re likely mostly lower-income children of color.
Now, what else? Oh, children who have special needs maybe can do with a bit less special for their needs. We’re still hashing that one out. Got that pesky Department of Justice audit to consider, right?
And anything that has to do with arts and creativity? Obviously nobody needs much of that. Just color inside the lines. Don’t ask questions or think outside the box. You’ll be fine.
You know the one thing we will never see?
Anyone in middle or upper management taking even the slightest cut in pay or benefits. Anyone making over $100,000 to $150,000 could probably take a cut of $5,000 to $10,000 and not make a huge dent in their lifestyle.
Can employees return some of their unused sick or vacation leave instead of rolling it over to next year? These may not sound like much compared to $40 million, but in aggregate, they could help.
Good luck with that. They’ll cut teachers and students thousands before they cut themselves a cent.
Cynical? Yes. Vietnam and Watergate taught me that.
Radical? Yes. Civil rights and Kent State taught me that.
