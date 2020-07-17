Montgomery County Public Schools released its draft plan for reopening in the fall. The school district has nearly four times the students and facilities as Frederick County Public Schools but produced a workable plan a third the length of ours.
FCPS leaders should study Montgomery County’s plan. It’s clear, concise, and easy to follow. Plain language explanations and effective visuals help parents and teachers easily understand what the school system envisions for the fall. It explains how students will receive instruction, what academic schedules will be, and how transportation will work. Most importantly, it details how the school district will work to keep students and staff safe. MCPS’s plan still has gaps and unanswered questions, but it’s clearly the product of careful planning, analysis, and meaningful community engagement.
FCPS’s short-lived draft reopening plan was widely criticized for its complexity and lack of clarity; it took 65 pages to say almost nothing. It didn’t adequately or clearly explain any of the main things parents and teachers needed to know. The Board of Education took less than two hours to reject it.
But what should the school system do now? When the Board of Education jettisoned FCPS’s plan, FCPS leaders seemed almost resigned to giving up on the next school year; they were at a loss for how to create a plan that might actually work. A reasonable way forward might just be for FCPS to look to other school districts, like Montgomery County, that seem up to the task of reopening. FCPS could do worse than copying the better plans of other districts, at least as a starting point. If they do nothing, they risk another lost year for the students of Frederick County.
Michael Doerrer
Frederick
Michael Doerrer is a past director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools.
