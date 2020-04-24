Dear Class of 2020,
No one could have imagined that a pandemic outbreak would impact your senior year so drastically. FCPS leaders know that we cannot replace the special moments you would have experienced if school was in session, but we are trying to come up with some ideas to create special moments for you in the midst of the pandemic crisis. So, I invite you to participate in the Class of 2020 Door Decorating Project.
I decided to use the door decorating opportunity as a scavenger hunt. What could I find in my house that represents some of the incredible things I appreciate about the Class of 2020?
And yes, I am sure you are thinking, what is she thinking? You will see a Census 2020 clip attached to the book cover for Grit. I honor the "grit" that the Class of 2020 is demonstrating during this crisis. Also, there is an authentic 1965 game called "Go to the Head of the Class." (Yes, I am that old!) That represents the amazing teams who participated in this year's Academic Tournament. I have never seen a final match that was so close. Wow.
You will see American flag decor next to a pair of wooden shoes from Holland — two nations representing a small sample of the nations that you represented for the Model UN conference. I love the leadership you demonstrate as you demonstrate empathy while trying to solve real-world problems.
Hanging in the middle of the flags is a bunny playing a drum. Of course! The Marching Band festival that was held at Frederick High School was a fabulous evening. Not only did you have beautiful weather, but your performances were top notch. And the support that you demonstrate for your fellow musicians from other schools always makes me proud.
There are two T-shirts hanging on the door. The red shirt was worn by members of the Frederick County Association of Student Council members who were hosting a statewide conference for student council leaders. Hosting a conference takes a lot of coordination and hard work. I was so impressed by our student leaders that day. The conference was a huge success because of your dedication to leadership and service.
The other T-shirt is the latest Catoctin Crazy design. I was visiting CHS to announce that Mrs. Adams-Campbell had been selected as the Veteran in Education Service award winner. Her students were so excited and so supportive of her. It was also the Friday of a football team playoff game. There was lots of spirit wear and spirit on display. The principal provided me with the shirt so that I could show my spirit as well. No matter which high school I visit, your pride in your school, your community, and your classmates is always evident. That is another reason that I love the Class of 2020.
Finally, you will see a purple band between the two T-shirts. No, it is not a Ravens wristband, but that is a good guess. It is the wristband I received for Frederick County Goes Purple. That event demonstrated our commitment to fighting addiction. High schools across Frederick County had "purple" events to support this important message. Service to the community is something else about the Class of 2020 that makes me proud.
So, there you have it — my door to honor the Class of 2020. You are a talented group of seniors who have earned awards and honors in academics, music, athletics, arts, poetry, writing, science, math, service — and the list goes on. Watching you receive awards for these many skills fills me with pride. But what always makes me the most proud is seeing your compassion and care for those around you — in your school and our community. Your willingness to lead in serving others — that is what I will remember the most about the Class of 2020.
Now it is your turn. What will your decorated door say about the Class of 2020? I can't wait to see what your creative minds produce.
FCPS invites graduating seniors and their families to decorate a door in their home with highlights from the student’s high school career. Through Friday, May 1 they may post photos of the door using the hashtags #FCPSClassof2020 and #DoorDecor2020.
