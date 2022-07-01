We had routine child abuse in our schools for, what? Three years? Four? More? Notice that I said routine and abuse.
Now I am reading (Page A1, June 29 edition of The Frederick News-Post) about a hard-working task force recommending ways to “close gaps in FCPS’ current special education offerings, address [staff] burnout…” Notice a mismatch here?
The language mismatch, like various panels and consultant-talk, are symptoms: We look for manageable solutions when we don’t want to recognize very, very nasty problems.
That’s why I insist on saying “child abuse,” and pointing to accompanying disgraces (cover-ups?): We don’t know how long the abuse went on, or what various levels of schools leadership knew at the time. All we know is that it took a federal investigation to take the lid off, and that then-Superintendant Terry Alban got a platinum parachute for getting out of the way of a blue-ribbon review.
I’m betting that the task force’s recommendations could have been made in any school district, at any time. They are needed — putting de-escalation before “taking a kid down” above all. But they do not address how we got a corrupt school culture resembling our prison system: treating humans as things to be controlled through physical violence and isolation.
Think about it: Years of manhandling children and locking them up, and no one held accountable. At the same time, everyone from school administrators to politicians wave the banner of "accountability." And use it to go after both real infractions and persons who challenge them.
But systematic child abuse? If we do not acknowledge the scope and seriousness of our failure — including public accountability — chances are we will fix a lot of paper problems but less for kids.
(2) comments
The underlying issue is being legally required to accomplish an expensive and difficult to impossible task and lack of money and resources. Combined with legal requirements to educate in school severely disturbed and handicapped children who are a danger to others and to themselves. Not a soluble problem. Frederick County voters are not about to replace the Board of Education or increase taxes to attempt to remedy the problem. Hence having a task force to kick the can down the road.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Spot on FNPreader. Inclusion is always to be encouraged. Inclusion at the cost of classroom disruptions and harm is not.
