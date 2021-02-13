I hope every teacher in Frederick County and throughout Maryland reads the "As I see it" piece written by Frederick County Public Schools teacher Alia Dahl (News-Post Feb. 6-7).
Ms. Dahl's description of the dedication and determination teachers display each and every day, both before and during the pandemic, is the accurate, honest and unvarnished truth.
Anyone who knows a teacher in anything more than a cursory manner can vouch for that!
How do I know? I was an FCPS teacher for 25 years, and although I retired from full-time teaching in 2015, I have continued my affiliation with FCPS both as a substitute and as a supervisor for Mount St, Mary's University education majors as they fulfill their teaching internships with mentor teachers in Frederick County.
Governor Hogan provides strong leadership in many ways, but he should offer an apology to Maryland teachers for his careless statement.
Yes, these are the days of denigrating esteemed but not particularly highly renumerated professions, another being journalism. Every time I see film of that supposedly wealthy real estate developer verbally attacking the media, with his middle and lower class hordes cheering, I wonder what they, their kids, their friends do for a living. There was a time that if a Richie Rich scorned a Regular Guy for making a living as real people do, it would go very differently for him.
