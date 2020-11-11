Assuming the presidency at the depth of the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt helped the American people regain faith in themselves.
He brought hope as he promised prompt, vigorous action, and asserted in his Inaugural Address, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself."
And now we have to pay attention to our divide. As my good friend Hayden asked, "Why do you talk about peace now and not earlier." And I say that the problem is that both sides focused on what they feared from the other side and not on how to make peace.
There is no need to list all the fears. But the left seemed to fear Proud Boys and the right feared looters. Neither happened after the election. What we need to do is make peace, address the fears of others, and fix what we can.
Then we must find common ground and move forward. We seem to have a divided Senate and even close to a divided House. And as a result, not much that we do will be radical. Let us learn to live with the possibilities that we have. And make the most of our potential in the future. Yes, we can.
