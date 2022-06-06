I am fed up with the number of mass shooting that have taken place in this country during the past six months.
I am fed up with the lack of response from the Republicans in Congress who refuse to acknowledge that the gun culture in this country is out of control. I am fed up with the likes of Mitch McConnell, the sheep herder who brazenly leads his Republican lambs to follow his despicable lead on the urgent matter of gun control and disregards any attempt to mediate the problem. I am fed up with officials in states such as Florida and Texas who blatantly ignore the reason that innocents are gunned down, and the net result after several weeks is ... nothing to prevent another catastrophe. I am fed up with the people at the National Rifle Association because they ... exist, and people listen to them, attend their conferences and then purchase more guns and ammunition because that is what they are told to do.
I am fed up with bullies who chant, “We have the right to bear arms,” when they don’t keep their weapons locked up; they allow others to use them, and they consider what they do is “manly.” I am fed up with the people who “hate” and demonstrate their obsessions in public, thinking that others will join their movement. I am fed up with sympathizers who applaud demonstrations that threaten people of color, the LGBTQ community and religious groups because they exist. I am fed up with people not taking responsibility in their communities to make their citizens safe. I am fed up with people who only give lip service to what is happening. I am fed up with trying to make sense out of these out-of-control copycat episodes of mass murders.
I am just plain fed up.
Alice Haber
Frederick
Until enough people are fed up and vote out people who do not support an assault weapons ban (other than the military or law enforcement no one individual needs these kind of guns) and background checks, we will continue to have these shootings which now occur on an almost daily basis. Red flag laws alone are not enough. Counselors are not mind readers and cannot always tell when someone is a threat to others. Without voting out folks who don't believe in common sense gun laws, the only thing offered will be "prayers and support" which does not solve the problem.
