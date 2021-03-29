HR 1, the Democrats’ election reform bill passed by the Democratically-controlled House on March 3 and awaiting the Senate’s vote, may be the single most ruinous piece of legislation in American history, and most Americans aren’t aware of it and/or don’t know what’s in it.
It proposes to make voting more fair for all Americans and secure our election process, but it does exactly the opposite and moves complete control of all federal elections — Senate, House, and presidential — out of the hands of the states and plants it in the hands of the politicians in D.C.
Here are a few of the highlights that will hopefully compel all Marylanders to reach out to our senators and demand they vote no: require all states to automatically register voters from the databases of places like the post office, Department of Motor Vehicles, Federal Bureau of Prisons and HHS (and note the language does not say “citizens,” just “voters”); allows voters to register without tying the register to an existing official state record like a driver’s license; makes it a criminal offense for a state to reject a registration because the state believes the individual is ineligible to register; requires states to allow ballot harvesting; prevents state officials from checking eligibility to vote through normal tools like checking lists to see if voters are registered in multiple states or by checking the USPS change-of-address lists; ban state voter ID laws by allowing voters who claim they have no ID to sign a statement claiming they are who they say they are; require paper ballots to be mailed out to all voters (again, not citizens, just whoever the federal government determines is eligible) along with a prepaid return envelope; and transfer the right to draw congressional districts from the state legislatures to federal commissions.
There are other provisions that people should oppose like restricting the filing of lawsuits by individual states that challenge the constitutionality of HR 1, and granting D.C. statehood.
Notwithstanding the few provisions that should strengthen the integrity of our election process like requiring large websites to record and report the source of political advertising, most of this bill is designed to take the control of elections out of the hands of the states and move it to Washington where it will further centralize power. Those few provisions that are truly cleaning up the process should be carved out and allowed to stand on their own merit. Instead they are leveraged as justification to pass the much longer list of very bad provisions. Call your senators.
Jim Lehmann
Ijamsville
Voter ID laws are great in theory, but the devil is in the details. States getting to choose which ID is good and which isn't is a great pathway for the party that holds the legislature to determine who gets to vote - like NRA IDs are good but student IDs aren't. Talk to me again when a free ID is offered to everyone who registers to vote, so there is only one ID valid everywhere. Otherwise, it's a scam, not a solution.
Please explain what you are calling "ballot harvesting" because that's the only point in your LTE that is not clear. The phrase ballot harvesting still stinks of the lies trump tried to float in his "massive fraud" BIG LIE statements. I believe that any political position that carries with it the responsibility to cast a vote that effects the nation, (i.e. senators and congressman) should follow consistent Federal voting guidelines with minor exceptions for state unique considerations. All voting rules should be rooted in making voting as easy as possible for all registered voters. Regarding using authoritative source data base(s) for determining registered voters, we just went through a national requirement to provide "REAL ID" cards. To receive one you had to provide a considerable amount of documentation that proves you are who you say your are. It seems logical that the REAL ID database(s) should be a cornerstone for determining verifiable registered voters.
What's going on in Georgia now is so bias against minorities that it makes my stomach turn. How could a governor actually fix his mouth to say he supports those restrictions in the name of the integrity of the vote? How does reducing the number of drop boxes improve the accuracy of the vote.
The people of Georgia have already responded to the elected officials, including trump, who tried to manipulate the vote. It cost them (the elected officials) 2 senators and most likely a governor's position next election. Find something that's really wrong with the voting process before you try to change it. .
