What is going on in America? The president and the attorney general have sent unidentified federal law enforcement into Portland, Oregon, under the guise of protecting federal property.
A non-violent protester has been shot in the head with a non-lethal object and placed in the hospital with a fractured skull. Other non-violent protesters have been apprehended by federal law enforcement officers in unmarked cars, wearing fatigues, with no identification visible other than a generic police patch in yellow. The protesters were never charged with a crime, never saw a judge or a lawyer, and yet were detained by federal agents for exercising their constitutionally protected First Amendment rights.
Both the governor of Oregon and the mayor of Portland have asked for these agents to be removed immediately and yet they remain in the city. I thought Republicans were vigilant about this type of federal government overreach, remember the Jade Helm 15 fears in Texas?
For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans cower in silence as President Trump runs roughshod over our Constitution. First, Lafayette Square, and now Portland. What is next? We still have a long way to go until November, it will only get worse as President Trump gets more desperate.
