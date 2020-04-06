The federal government has failed recently on numerous fronts but their response to COVID-19 under President Trump's leadership has been monumental.
In their initial stages, if they would have responded quickly and not ignored it, saying it will go away quickly, numerous lives may have been saved.
Once a response couldn't be ignored, Trump only worried about the economic impact. Trump and his cabinet, whom he had hand picked as his loyalists, demanded a response from Congress for a stimulus package, and at one point, made the comments he wanted the economy to be back open by Easter.
At a time when states were requesting help and guidance from the experts, Trump claimed all they got was criticism on their response to the crisis. Since the stimulus package has been passed, Trump and his minions have been quiet and in a constant battle with states who criticize the federal government's slow — and at most times — lack of a response.
Anyone who saw the press conference reporting the signing of the stimulus package saw nothing more than loyalists praising their leader for nothing he's done to save lives. Don't get me wrong, a stimulus package was needed to help people get through the crisis. But a response to the virus was critical at its beginning, and the Trump administration did nothing. Thank goodness we have governors in charge of states that recognize this serious issue and are actually taking steps to save lives.
I will not forget this and for both Democrats and Republicans alike, incumbents will have a very hard time getting any support from me come voting time to renew your terms.
(6) comments
Same talking points over and over. Don’t forget Trump took action and stopped flights from mainland China only to be castigated by the party hate and intolerance, you know the dumbocrats.
Except for the 423,000 people that were allowed in from Mainland China after he stopped certain flights....
Perhaps it would have been better if instead the President came out and said we are all doomed? No thanks Chicken Little.
No, wack. Most thoughtful, mindful people wanted the truth, definitive action and a message of unity. The fanatic in chief is unable to speak to truth, is too lazy to put one fat foot in front of another to give definative action a try and is such an egotistical maniac that anyone disagreeing with him seemingly deserves the virus in his eyes.
What a sad vile person you are. Do you hate much?
xJacky: Really??? You should ask yourself this same question. If you're able to be honest you'll probably see a different image of yourself...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.