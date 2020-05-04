The federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic just continues to fail terribly.
Originally, the slow/lack of response most likely cost numerous lives that could have and should have been spared.
Now, the very thing President Trump and his minions — yes, I repeated that description of the very people Trump put into positions as experts who are seriously lacking in any expertise — felt was more important than lives, they can’t get right either.
Yes, small business is the base of most, if not all, local economies. Yes, a bill was signed that was to access small businesses to money that would assist them in paying employee salaries and keep them in business.
Well, guess what, as was no surprise to me, most of that money was used up by top earning companies in the country.
Small businesses were unable to gain any advantage to this now trillions added to the national debt. And what did we get for that? NOTHING.
Small business is still struggling. More money has now been added to this debt aimed again to help small business. The only people who Trump has helped after he called a press conference, so his crew could bend over backwards to tell the king how great he is, are the very people that didn’t need the help.
Go figure. Again he helps his big business friends and leaves the hard-working people and struggling businesses out in the cold. Will Trump every figure it out? Time and time again his policies make the rich richer and leaves the bill for the struggling working class.
William Forder
Frederick
(4) comments
This isn’t a federal issue this is a local issue, the federal government should only assist local responses. The federal governments job is to promote economic viability not to disrupt natural selection.
Why don't you Trump haters point your aggression toward Congress? They're the ones that are painfully ignoring you. Try to show some positive energy instead of continually tearing your country down.
"minions" like Dr. Birx or Dr. Fauct ? Admittedly the press briefings evolved into a galvanized front supporting the President. But as Trump said he would have been eaten alive by a hostile (and dishonest) press if he had not been contentious.
Some say how can you support the President? Good chance they will wail in disbelief this November. The blind hatred and "TDS" has stripped them of all objectivity. And their dying hope lies with Joe Biden.
It is absolutely perplexing why trump has support from certain people. Do they not understand he wants NOTHING to do with you all? He doesn't care about you. He doesn't care about your grandparents. He doesn't care if you are struggling. He doesn't care if you live. He doesn't care if you die. He darn site would not break bread with you or enter your abode. He considers you less than whale vomit. He is using you, playing on your fears and using your emotions for his own gain. He is overt in his tactics but you choose to ignore how blatantly disrespectful he is of people like you. Do you truly believe a man whose rear sits on a golden toilet really understands your toil in this life. He represents all that is vile and wrong with our country...seriously...as plain as day, if your not squinting your eyes shut tightly.
