At a recent Zoom meeting (is anyone meeting any other way at this point?) I listened to a discussion about shifting our language away from the concept of “new normal” to “new now” and it resonated with me as Federated Charities welcomes back more of our nonprofit partners to our building next week.
Many of our tenants have been onsite since March but have made significant adjustments to their work practice and work spaces so they can continue to operate a safety net for every one of us. And make no mistake, this safety net will be even more critical over the next few months. Federated Charities operates the only nonprofit center in Frederick where 16 nonprofit organizations pay below-market rent and also share a variety of reduced cost resources. In our community it means that already scarce budget dollars can be used for the kinds of programs we all rely on (even when we don’t think we’re going to need them). From basic and emergency food, shelter and relief services, to arts and cultural programs, to historic preservation and land conservation, to counseling and recovery, Federated Charities ensures that there is a strong nonprofit community, supporting a strong family community, supporting a strong business community, supporting the entire community.
We would like to take the opportunity to celebrate our nonprofit family who have “pivoted” in ways they never would have imagined and continued to provide creative and necessary services in an incredibly uncertain environment. We would like to thank our boards of directors who always have an easier time making decisions when times are good but have stepped up and become the experts in our “new now” alongside the staff they support. We would like to appreciate the clients who have walked this journey with us and been patient as we tested out new service models and did our best to provide a continuum of care over the past several months. And Federated Charities would like to humbly thank our 16 nonprofit partners for sharing this big pile of bricks with us — we celebrate you every day and will do whatever we can to ensure you continue your own work, because it’s important. #spacematters at Federated Charities.
Elin Ross is executive director of The Federated Charities Corporation of Frederick
