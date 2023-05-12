I have been a subscriber for over 20 years and was reading the May 8 Frederick News-Post over lunch. It’s an activity I used to enjoy over breakfast, but that changed when home delivery was outsourced to the U.S. Postal Service.
It was interesting to note the absence in Monday’s paper of any mention of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby results (Mage won, by the way) or Sunday morning’s fire downtown (on Water Street).
It did include the Brunswick water test report, however, and while the verbiage explaining items in the report was regular newsprint, the report itself was an illegible copy, making the whole effort meaningless.
In the same mail delivery, I received an FNP invoice offering renewal options from one month to up to a year, with no discount for the longer subscription options.
Hmm. I wonder what I’ll do.
Editor’s note: Some context on a few points raised here: We had photos of the fire on Water Street on Sunday, but didn’t hear back from fire officials with more details until Monday. We published a photo and the information we knew in Tuesday’s paper. The Brunswick water test report was published as a legal notice — a paid ad from the city of Brunswick, which determined what was published. —Andy Schotz, editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.