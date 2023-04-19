After a vicious beating at the hands of Los Angeles police, Rodney King famously said: “Can’t we all just get along?"
What happened in Nashville recently is appalling — on all sides. There are other means to deal with the situation that brought about the expulsions of two members of the Tennessee legislature.
It seems that this is another example of the division growing in the entire country. Are we awaiting a disaster to bring us back together again? Talking to each other might help.
But accusing the Democrats or Republicans every time there is a disagreement in philosophy, or how to proceed to a solution, will never resolve our divisions.
When something happens in the country that draws public attention, both Democrats and Republicans jump on the bandwagon that is driving their political positions.
All of them should keep their mouths shut. They should pick up the phone and talk to each other rather than phoning the press to express their “outrage,” even though the incident may have no political consequences.
And congressional hearings should be just that — hearings, not a platform to bolster feigned outrage — or even political positions. Get facts from the witnesses, and if they refuse to answer, or obfuscate, call them out at the hearing. Don’t seek out the press afterward to express your displeasure.
Politicians are not solely to blame. Members of the news media must shoulder some culpability.
Reporters should “report” the news without political commentary. That’s the job of editors and columnists.
But then, politicians forget the day after an election that they were elected by “some” to represent “all.”
We, as members of the electorate, must trust our elected leaders to be truthful. When they are not, show up at the polls in the next election and throw them out.
And if your news outlet fails to properly present the news without political comment, find a new outlet. And if that one doesn’t give you the “who, what, when, why, and how” of the news, then find another one again — and again — and again.
And when you find such an outlet, stick with them.
Social media can’t be trusted very far. Too many of our citizens rely on it and most times, it is designed to exploit you with their opinions. Form your own.
Let's work together to solve our problems despite our differences.
