Frederick needs to meet John Fer, whose life has been one of service.
I know him as a man of character and integrity — a humble and able patriot equipped with the experience and skills to serve Frederick County Council District 4. His education includes an engineering sciences degree and master’s degrees in both political Science and education administration. He served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force, which included six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Also he spent five years at the Pentagon resolving issues with multi-million-dollar budgets. As an educator, he was an elementary school principal for 14 years.
On the Council, John wants to slash income tax and freeze home tax rates; battle crippling inflation; and create well-paying jobs here to help stem the outflow of talent down Interstate 270 and I-70. He prioritizes keeping our neighborhoods safe by backing law enforcement. He cares about farmland and wants to help stop urban sprawl encroachment. He feels parents deserve to be engaged in the educational process and wants to eliminate the teaching of foreign ideologies.
John Fer has much to offer Frederick from a wealth of experience that give him the “perfect vantage point to deal with the complexities of life and county government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.