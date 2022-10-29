Frederick needs to meet John Fer, whose life has been one of service.

I know him as a man of character and integrity — a humble and able patriot equipped with the experience and skills to serve Frederick County Council District 4. His education includes an engineering sciences degree and master’s degrees in both political Science and education administration. He served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force, which included six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Also he spent five years at the Pentagon resolving issues with multi-million-dollar budgets. As an educator, he was an elementary school principal for 14 years.

