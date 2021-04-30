My name is Evie Schwartz and I am an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Myersville Elementary.
I think the fifth grades of Frederick County should have a celebration for completing elementary school and going into middle school. We deserve to celebrate, especially after this long, hard year. Sometimes the big things get taken away and that’s not fair. This is something we will remember for our whole lives. I want to be able to walk across a stage, get a diploma and see my friends.
There is no reason we can’t have a safe outdoor celebration with social distancing. We’ve been wearing masks for a year, so we definitely have the hang of it. Why can’t we use the outside stadiums like the high school seniors? That space is a lot bigger than any elementary school and would allow families to be six feet apart.
I am not afraid to use my voice to speak up for the things I want, not just for me but for all fifth-graders!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.