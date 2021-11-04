What is the greater danger to our environment — safely stored nuclear waste or millions of additional tons of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? Should we continue to burn coal and natural gas to produce our electrical power or should we be promoting more nuclear power?
Safely stored? Yes, spent nuclear fuel has been stored in dry casks in the U.S. since 1986. There have been no radiation leaks and no human injuries or deaths. Compare that to the millions of tons of coal that have been burned in the same time period. How much air pollution, asthma, emphysema, and cancers have been the result — not to mention the carbon dioxide spewed into the atmosphere at the same time?
There are two approaches to long-term solutions to nuclear waste: reprocessing and deep, geological isolation. France has decades of experience with reprocessing nuclear fuel to extract more energy. Finland broke ground this year on the Onkalo deep geological spent nuclear fuel repository.
Solar and wind power are great! But there is just no way those renewable sources of power are going to meet even the cautious goals of stopping global warming by 2050. Obviously, solar generation only works when the sun is shining and the wind cannot be relied upon as was shown in early September when the usually windy North Sea became calm for nearly a week. Billions of dollars worth of wind turbines went off-line and Britain had to start up old coal-fired power plants to prevent a nationwide blackout.
Is nuclear power safe? Just last year alone more Americans died in auto accidents (38,800) than have ever been killed by radiation from nuclear power plants. Compared to automobiles, nuclear power plants are very, very safe.
As we learn from experience, nuclear plants are being designed and built with ever greater safety features. Consider the small, modular reactors (SMRs) being built to install in Wyoming. They will be mass-produced (cutting costs), sealed at the factory, and designed to be fail-safe: this is, if something goes wrong, they shut down automatically.
The choice is not nuclear power versus renewables, but nuclear power versus fossil fuels.
Ellis Burruss
Brunswick
