Parents and fellow taxpayers allow me to give you some facts:
In order to "bend the curve," Marylanders agreed to shut schools over a year ago. Everyone was scared and unsure how transmission of the COVID virus occurred. Since then, the Frederick County Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Terry Alban have had to fight the unions every step toward reopening. The president, governor and CDC all indicate that schools can be open safely with masks and some distancing. Private schools, day cares, and our neighboring states of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and Maryland's Carroll County have all been open five days a week.
Children are suffering. Educationally, grades on average, have fallen. Depression, suicide and mental health visits are higher. Teen pregnancy, which historically was decreasing year after year, has had an uptick. Annual assessment testing was postponed. Individualized Education Program (IEP) students have been denied services for the majority of the closure. Many average students have fallen a grade level behind, special education even worse and those socio-economically impacted even worse yet!
Currently, the education model is a parent's choice between fully virtual or hybrid (two days a week). For those without kids, hybrid for our high-schooler is a school day ending by noon on those two days. When you worked, could you have supported school days that end at noon?
The BOE voted to start some children (elementary, I believe) back four days a week starting in May. The unions filed a grievance and have voted "no confidence" for the second time. This is their second time — they previously did it to Alban and on the entire board that we as taxpayers have elected.
Please speak up! Everyone needs to have our children educated in a normal manner. If parents are concerned, then virtual education can remain as an option for those families. For the kids' future and our future, with the next generation as our caretakers, we need a well-educated future generation.
Frederick County residents have shown patience. We pay towards the school bills and we need to be treated like the customers we are. We need excellent teachers that are willing to break the union stumbling block and line. Let's get back to five days a week with a firm plan to get these kids back on grade level. Write to the BOE, write to Alban, write to the unions. Ask them to stop obstruction and support a five-day plan.
