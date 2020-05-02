It is time for the political leaders of Frederick city and Frederick County to face the realization that the city and county could lose the Frederick Keys unless action is taken and quickly before final decisions are reached.
City leaders fought to bring the Keys to Frederick in 1982. It would be a shame if today’s city and county leaders dropped the ball.
Do not lose one of the best family activities in Frederick.
Jack Topchik
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.