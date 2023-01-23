While we read about yet another study of train service to Union Station from Frederick (“Officials, residents discuss MARC train expansion,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 16), we again see a group of well-meaning citizens and elected officials failing to address the primary reason why commuting via rail is so unattractive: The costs are too high.
Consider the financial investment a daily roundtrip commute from downtown Frederick to a workplace in Washington, D.C.
The costs begin with the train fares: $9 each way, which would be $4,320 a year for someone who would commute five days a week for 48 weeks a year.
Add to that the opportunity costs that include: the investment of time spent getting to the train station (10 minutes); MARC train travel to Union Station (1 hour, 40 minutes); walk or Metro to a place of work (15 minutes).
Reverse that for the journey home, and the daily investment for a commute would be 4 hours and 10 minutes per day, totaling 1,000 hours, or the equivalent of 41 days annually spent getting to and from an eight-hour workday. These are conservative estimates.
Until we can make public transit options to and from Frederick and D.C. more cost and time effective, we’re going to be spinning our wheels trying to make the math work, and people will understandably continue to opt for the convenience of commuting by car.
If there are further studies regarding the feasibility of and improvements to MARC train service, the people involved should address the biggest barriers to increasing ridership — the costs — and how to reduce them.
