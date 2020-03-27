We are truly in unusual times. The spread of the coronavirus changes our lives on almost an hourly basis. But in the midst of the chaos and fear, I find hope as I hear stories of our Frederick County Public Schools teachers and staff who are working diligently to ensure that the education of our students continues in the best way possible given our circumstances.
Teachers are having virtual meetings, creating videos and online lessons, working as teams, all to keep our public education system functioning. These dedicated professionals are giving their whole hearts and minds to reach out to their beloved students. I am extremely proud of FCPS.
I am also proud of our community coming together to work with FCPS to meet the needs of the whole student. We know that students who are fed, healthy, and feel secure learn best. With the many challenges facing our students, teachers and community, many have stepped up to the plate to help.
We are in trying times, but I trust that the goodness of people will bring us through this, and in Frederick, we have an abundance of those people. Stay safe, and wash your hands!
Lois A. Jarman
Knoxville
Lois Jarman is a member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
